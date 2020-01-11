Five Big Takeaways: ECU 71 SMU 68
ECU came away with a monumental 71-68 home league win over SMU Saturday afternoon and it was a win that could send ripples throughout the AAC.With the victory, the Pirates improve to 2-1 in confere...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news