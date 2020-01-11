News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-11 22:40:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Five Big Takeaways: ECU 71 SMU 68

Bitumba Baruti and East Carolina come up big against a quality SMU team in a 71-68 thriller in Minges Coliseum.
Bitumba Baruti and East Carolina come up big against a quality SMU team in a 71-68 thriller in Minges Coliseum. (PirateIllustrated.com photo)
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

ECU came away with a monumental 71-68 home league win over SMU Saturday afternoon and it was a win that could send ripples throughout the AAC.With the victory, the Pirates improve to 2-1 in confere...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}