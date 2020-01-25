Five Big Takeaways: ECU 81-62
Jayden Gardner scored 27 points pulled down 13 rebounds in Saturday’s 81-62 win over Tulane. The Pirates also got 21 points from J.J. Miles who hit seven treys and 13 points and six assists from Tr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news