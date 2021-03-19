Florida DB Jeremiah Wilson Likes What He Has Seen So Far at ECU
On Thursday the Pirates sent out an offer to versatile Rivals 3-Star defensive back Jeremiah Wilson out of Osceola High in Florida.Wilson holds eight offers at the moment from Arizona, Marshall, EC...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news