Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-09 16:27:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Flowers O-Lineman Santana Saunders Discusses ECU Offer

Tofdz7drnrkurcwhtkvf
Santana Saunders discusses his recent 2020 offer from ECU and breaks down his overall recruitment.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

There comes a time in every prospects career when he begins to turn the corner in recruiting. Thus is the case for rising senior offensive lineman Santana Saunders.The 6-5, 250 pounder out of Sprin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}