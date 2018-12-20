Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-20 21:28:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Fontell Mines Defines Remaining 2019 Recruiting Objectives

Vp4yxdzwlnux9gxxqehw
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

PI AUDIO: FONTELL MINES TALKS RECRUITING WITH PIRATEILLUSTRATED.COMWith 18 new Pirates on the board, ECU is down to just a few openings for this year’s class. New ECU head coach Mike Houston expres...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}