PirateIllustrated - Garcia Cleared For Competition as Backup QB Battle Heats Up

Mike Houston has his Pirates working hard in this year's fall camp. The team went through their seventh practice with a lot of situational work as the team practiced in shells as they get ready for a scrimmage on Saturday.

Houston said he wasn't all together pleased with the way things went on Friday but that is probably to be expected at some point, especially after a day off from practice on Thursday.

The Pirates should get in 70 to 80 plays in on Saturday and the coaching staff will get a lot from that film afterward as they begin to formulate the depth chart.

One of the big things to decide is who will back up Holton Ahlers at quarterback. Will it be Mason Garcia who Houston says was cleared academically to play this season on Friday or will Ryan Stubblefield or Bryan Gagg step up big? In any event, number two and three will have to be as ready as the starter and it is something that Coach Houston and offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick will mull over as fall camp continues.

"Donnie and I have been talking about this the last several days and that's the key right now. Figuring out who is number two and then figuring out who is number three so they can compete with number two," Houston told PirateIllustrated.com, "We've got several of them that have shown some bright flashes. I think tomorrow is going to be a great evaluation for them. We certainly want to get Holton some work tomorrow, but I think it's very important to get those other guys some solid snaps so they can compete against each other."

Oklahoma transfer and Charlotte native Ryan Jones is still one credit short of being able to graduate and transfer over to ECU so he will get that handled this fall before enrolling next spring.Jones played on defense in Norman but could find himself playing at inside receiver for the Pirates or possibly at tight end.

"He and I talked two days ago. He is still planning on being here in January so we're excited and we'll have him at some point but it will not be this fall," said Houston.

