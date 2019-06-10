News More News
Georgia 3-Star QB Taji Hudson Recaps His Pivotal Visit to ECU

Rivals 3-Star quarterback Taji Hudson recaps his eye opening weekend visit to ECU where he brings the latest here on PI.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
One of ECU’s better targets and more important visitors over this past weekend in recruiting at quarterback was Cedartown, Georgia signal caller Taji Hudson.“It was really nice. They’ve got a real ...

