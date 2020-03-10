Georgia Def Tackle Breaks Down His ECU and Overall Recruitment
Since returning to Greenville, Pirate assistant coach Steve Shankweiler has been busy in the state of Georgia, doling out offers to several Peach state prospects over the course of the last 12 mont...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news