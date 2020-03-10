News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-10 08:52:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia Def Tackle Breaks Down His ECU and Overall Recruitment

Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

Since returning to Greenville, Pirate assistant coach Steve Shankweiler has been busy in the state of Georgia, doling out offers to several Peach state prospects over the course of the last 12 mont...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}