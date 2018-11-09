Ticker
Georgia Speedster Keaton Mitchell Excited About First Offer From ECU

Eagle's Landing running back Keaton Mitchell rivals former ECU great Chris Johnson's forty yard dash speed at 4.31.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
ECU continues to dole out new offers including one of their latest to junior running back Keaton Mitchell out of McDonough, Georgia.The Eagle’s Landing Christian speedster sports 4.31 all-American ...

