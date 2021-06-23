Godwin Reportedly a Finalist For LSU Head Coaching Job

East Carolina head baseball coach Cliff Godwin remains heavily involved as one of three reported finalists for the vacent LSU head baseball coaching job.

Arizona head coach Jay Johnson and Notre Dame head coach and former ECU assistant coach and current Notre Dame head coach Link Jarrett are also among those who have interviewed and comprise the final three according to The Lafayette Daily Advertiser.

Jarrett is 244-175 in his coaching career at UNC-Greensboro and Notre Dame while Johnson holds a coaching 316-172 record at Nevada and Arizona.

Jarrett just completed his second campaign at Notre Dame where the Irish went 34-13 including a Super Regional appearance. Johnson has led Arizona to a pair of college world series appearances since taking the job ahead of the 2016 season.

Godwin guided ECU to their third super regional appearance in his tenure where the Pirates fell to Vanderbilt in Nashville in two straight games. He has a 258-130-1 overall record in seven seasons in Greenville. The Pirates went 44-17 this year, winning American Athletic Conference regular season championship.

Godwin sports an impressive 258-130-1 overall record in his six seasons at East Carolina including a 10-10 NCAA tournament record.

The Pirates have made it to the NCAA regionals in five of six seasons under Godwin. The regionals were not played last season due to Covid-19.

LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri recently retired after fifteen seasons as the Tigers' head coach.

Godwin interviewed in Birmingham, Alabama last Thursday along with current Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco who took his name out of consideration after signing a contract extension with the Rebels.

Stay tuned for the very latest here on PirateIllustrated.com.