News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-26 18:57:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Goldsboro's Darius Rodgers Could Land at ECU as an OLB

Bn5ene25oa4rihu6vrmy
Goldsboro defensive end Darius Rodgers has attended two national combines and likes what he sees at ECU.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Goldsboro’s Darius Rodgers was originally offered by the prior staff at ECU under Scottie Montgomery.Mike Houston’s new Pirate staff has also honored the offer and the weak side defensive end likes...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}