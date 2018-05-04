Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-04 21:00:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Green Hope QB Willie Taylor Threw For Tony Petersen Friday

Vpc9xwps9qztnhwvebop
Green Hope quarterback Willie Taylor threw for ECU quarterback coach Tony Petersen on Friday and recaps the day's work.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Green Hope pro-style quarterback Willie Taylor is getting an ample look from East Carolina of late.The 6-3, 200 pounder threw for offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Tony Petersen on Friday in ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}