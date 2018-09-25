Scottie Montgomery was encouraged with the play of his team in practice on Tuesday at Hight Field and he talked about it afterward.

"Great energized practice. I thought for the most part defense and offensive up front it was a battle," Montgomery said, "We got a lot better activity of our show teams which we need. We're going to have to continue to grow them. We've got a lot of good players over there and we expect them to play well. Great spirited day today."

Quarterback Reid Herring did not practice on Tuesday but was there at practice and didn't seem overly gimpy. Offensive tackle Garrett McGhin didn't practice either.

Scottie Montgomery talked about Herring's status for Saturday's game against ODU in Greenville.

Without Herring, Montgomery would have to make some decisions in terms of who he would roll out there at quarterback if the Raleigh sophomore is unable to go. He talked about how they split up the reps and more.

"It was basically 50-50. Trying to be Holton along as fast as we can. We feel like Kingley is in a good spot. They did a good job today. I was really, really happy with the way they went through the day. The first day of install is usually the heaviest day of install. We got a lot in today. I thought for the most part they did a good job. There are a few things that we're going to have to clean up."

"We did some really good things at quarterback today. We finished the practice with a really good two minute drive in the game with Kingsley so it was a good productive day."

"My gut feeling is he'll be fine. He'll be okay. I thought he would be able to practice today. I was a little bit disappointed that he didn't practice today. Not at him, just the whole part of not being able to go today but I think he'll be fine."

Montgomery says Herring will have to be able to practice on Wednesday if he is going to play on Saturday.

"You've got to be able to practice to be able to play. It's not one of those things like we've got Michael Jordan or Willis Reed and you take him off the field and put him right back on the court and he'll be fine. He's got to be able to practice. I'd like to see him practice tomorrow but thank goodness with good recruiting we're in a position that we can operate."

Offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Tony Petersen talked about the situation.

"I think Reid will be okay. He's just hobbled a little bit so we practiced the other two guys," Petersen told PirateIllustrated.com, "We've got to be ready to go with whoever is going to play but we expect Reid to be able to play and go. We've got the other two guys who we feel good about and they got good work today."

If Herring is unable to play on Saturday, Petersen talked about the next step.

"We've got to make a decision but we'll probably play both kids if we had to do that. Both of them are ready to go. I look at both of them as backup quarterbacks," said Petersen, "We've used Holton more these last two games but it's been more of a package deal. It's not been because him or Kingsley, so if we had to with them as our quarterbacks we'd probably use them both."

ODU has a pair of solid players at the defensive end spots in 6-6 senior Tim Ward and 6-4 senior Oshane Ximines and Petersen outlined what he sees in Old Dominion

"You know what, they play hard. They went out and beat Virginia Tech. Now is Virginia Tech as good as they were 13th in the country, probably not," Petersen told PI, "ODU sure played a great game. I think they're better than their record indicates. They play hard up front and they've got two great defensive ends that we've got to take care of."

Game time is at 3:30 on Saturday when the 1-2 Pirates host 1-3 Old Dominion on ESPN3 and the IMG/Pirate Radio Network.