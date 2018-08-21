Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-21 09:49:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Herring to Start at Quarterback, McKinnie Moves to Tight End

Agkq9uggv1vfgdakw1ut
Third year East Carolina head football coach Scottie Montgomery has adjusted his team's in season practices to the morning.
PirateIllustrated.com photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

With the start of a new season, third year Pirate head football coach Scottie Montgomery has moved his team's practices to the morning and he is hoping for good results.Montgomery made it official ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}