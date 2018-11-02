Ticker
Highland Offensive Lineman Bailey Malovic Likes ECU Offer

6-7, 290 pound offensive lineman Bailey Malovic talks to PirateIllustrated.com about his newest offer from ECU.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
ECU continues to send out new offers for 2019 with a big emphasis on beefing up the offensive line for the future.One of the Pirates’ most recent offers went out to Bailey Malovic who is originally...

