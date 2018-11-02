Highland Offensive Lineman Bailey Malovic Likes ECU Offer
ECU continues to send out new offers for 2019 with a big emphasis on beefing up the offensive line for the future.One of the Pirates’ most recent offers went out to Bailey Malovic who is originally...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news