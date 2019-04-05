ECU managed to get in their Friday practice before the rain arrived in Greenville later in the morning. ECU went about two hours in an intense workout that highlighted the team's improved intensity level.

Quarterback Holton Ahlers looked sharp both throwing the football and taking off out of the pocket running it along with Darius Pinnix who has been the most impressive the entire camp so far. Tyler Snead has also looked sharp both catching the football and advancing it among a large group of others.

"I've been extremely pleased with Darius Pinnix. He is a tough, hard nosed football player," Mike Houston said on Friday, "He's going to be a solid player for us. We're looking for who is going to be the next back and who is the third back. Holton has shown a lot of bright spots in the run game which you would expect. So I think we have some weapons and we have to develop some more in that run game portion."

Houston enters Saturday's scrimmage excited and encouraged with his team's preparation and progress.

"Exciting day tomorrow. We had a good solid practice this morning," Houston said, "I them at 8 a.m. when we team meet, they better be locked in and ready to go and we better be ready to compete because we've go a lot to find out tomorrow and we've got to challenge each other. I'm really looking forward to tomorrow morning."

The coaching staff has asked for a high level of intensity in order to get authentic evaluations at the end of the day.

"There is a lot of urgency right now. Nobody wants any part of what's been here the last couple of years and we've got to change it so there's got to be some urgency," Houston told PI.

It is getting to the point in the process where things should begin to take hold and when asked, Houston said he hopes it is a turning point for his first year Pirates.

"I hope it is. They understand exactly what we expect. I think they're going to try to go out and compete tomorrow, so it's the second time in that situation so the nerves should be subtile a little more. I hope we see two squads go at it tomorrow."

Houston says they have a lot more installed than they did before so expect some different situational components in tomorrows scrimmage in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. That will also include a two-minute drill near the end of the practice to finish the day.

While ECU should be somewhat similar scheme wise offensively but stronger along the offensive line. Defensively, Houston says it's a much different scheme than before.

"I would expect us to be a much more physical front and to be able to run the ball more effectively than they have been the last couple of years. Defensively I would expect us to be drastically different. Completely different scheme. We're pretty diverse. By the time we see N.C. on August 31st , we should have our full defensive playbook in."

The offensive line has shown great improvement and more of an emphasis on physical play rather than just zone blocking.

"I think they've worked hard. I have no problem with their effort," Houston told PirateIllustrated.com, "They're fighting and they're improving every single day. I am pleased with the way that group has improved throughout the spring."

Houston summed up where his team is at the current time culture wise with the new staff.

"It's getting there. It's not there yet. They're starting to understand more, but it's not easy. We all fight human nature. Human nature is to take the easy way out, take the road that's the easy one to travel," Houston said.

"Human nature is to not make yourself do hard things. The easy thing is to tag off instead of thudding up a ball carrier. The easy thing is to let the guy reach you instead of fighting to maintain your gap integrity so we're easy to take the tough way. To challenge ourselves and not take the easy way. To fight and compete. We're getting a little bit better every single day."

Houston said they had team meeting set up for 7 am and they started at 6:47. Back in December and January we had to start one minute til and we had to scramble to get started on town. He says things are getting better both in the class room and around town.

"Those things are cleaning up drastically and they're doing a really good job in their personal lives. I told them it's going to change and when it does change that stadium is going to be rocking and heaven help whoever comes in there to play us but it will happen one day."

PI AUDIO: MIKE HOUSTON UPDATES HIS TEAM'S PROGRESS & MORE