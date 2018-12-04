Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-04 11:08:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Houston Describes Pressing Agenda and Immediate ECU Priorities

Kxztci6eofu5lsjelsp9
New ECU head football coach Mike Houston talks with PirateIllustrated.com where he breaks down the lay of the land.
PirateIllustrated.com photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

GREENVILLE - New ECU head coach Mike Houston made his way to the stage for the first time on Tuesday in Murphy Center where he was introduced to alumni and press by new Pirate Director of Athletics...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}