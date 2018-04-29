Houston scored two runs in the fifth inning and four more in the seventh and then held off a furious ECU ninth inning rally to escape with a 6-5 win Sunday afternoon.

With the victory the Cougars sweep the three-game AAC series in Clark-LeClair Stadium. It was the Cougars' eighth straight win over the Pirates who committed four errors all told and have lost their last five games in a row at home.

Cougar starting pitcher Ryan Randall gave up a pair of runs in his four innings to pick up the victory for Houston before Brayson Hurdsman(2-4) came on to pick up the win. Joey Pulido picked up his second save of the season.

“I don’t know why we played the way we did on Saturday and Sunday. I know we will play better and I promise you that we will play inspired baseball from this day moving forward. They’re in exams and this is the worst that we’ve played back to back days this year,” ECU head coach Cliff Godwin said afterward.

“I don’t know what it is but the only external factor is exams. We have to manage it just like other programs do because everybody has to play on the weekend during exams. At the end of the day we’ve got to play better and play more inspired baseball and I will promise you that next Friday night at Tulane we will play more inspired baseball.”

ECU, who came in ranked seventh nationally, put together three run ninth inning rally but in the end it wasn’t enough and the Pirates will likely take a hit in the polls early next week.

“It’s just a shame we didn’t have that kind of effort from start to finish. Uninspired today, that’s not a reflection on our baseball program. We played bad today and we deserved to lose," Godwin said, "I’m sorry for the fans who had to come out and watch us play today because that was not inspiring baseball. We didn’t play with the kind of energy and effort that this program has been on and I’m the head coach so I’m responsible for it. I’m really disappointed in the way we played today.”

Tyler Smith got the start for ECU(30-12/8-7 AAC) where he gave up a pair of runs on three hits with two strikeouts in four and two-third innings of work before six different relievers came on for the Pirates including Ryan Ross(0-3) who absorbed the loss.

The Pirates got things started off positively when a Drew Henrickson base hit that scored a run and then Alec Burleson’s pop fly brought Jake Washer home but after that they remained pretty much idol in terms of scoring for the rest of the game.

In the fifth frame, Houston(29-16/13-5 AAC) drove in a pair of runs on base hits from Padgett and Hollis to tie the contest at 2-2.

Then in the seventh, the Cougars scored four more runs when a Hollis single brought Champion across home plate for a run before Davis’ three run homer blew the game wide open at 6-2.

But ECU didn’t go away easily, loading the bases on Houston reliever Carter Henry in the bottom of the ninth inning. Bryant Packard then extended his hitting streak to twenty games when he slashed a base hit down the right field line to score a pair of ECU runs. Then Chandler Jenkins scored from third base on a Jeremy Whitehead sac fly that trimmed the lead to just one.

