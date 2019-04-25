News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-25 10:15:43 -0500') }} football Edit

J'vian McCray Out of West Brunswick Recaps New ECU Offer

Dxznrzh7z3nzkci5rhdl
West Brunswick defensive lineman J'vian McCray has a couple of solid connections to the ECU team and discusses his recruitment.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Shalotte, N.C. defensive lineman J’vian McCray has nabbed an ECU offer in the last 24 hours.McCray plays for a West Brunswick team that went 5-6 overall and went 4-3 in conference play. The Trojans...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}