J'vian McCray Out of West Brunswick Recaps New ECU Offer
Shalotte, N.C. defensive lineman J’vian McCray has nabbed an ECU offer in the last 24 hours.McCray plays for a West Brunswick team that went 5-6 overall and went 4-3 in conference play. The Trojans...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news