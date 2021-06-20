Jacksonville DB Christian Ellis Talks East Carolina and More
With twenty offers, Trinity Christian safety Christian Ellis has had an eventful spring and summer so far and things are beginning to come into focus as the summer progresses.Among his offers are M...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news