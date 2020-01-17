News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-17 14:07:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Looking To Bring Their Best Stuff, ECU Heads to Cincinnati

Jarron Cumberland and Cincinnati hosts East Carolina Sunday evening at 6 pm on ESPNU.
Jarron Cumberland and Cincinnati hosts East Carolina Sunday evening at 6 pm on ESPNU. (GoBearcats.com photo)
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

East Carolina looks to rebound from a 65-49 loss on Wednesday night against Tulsa. The loss snapped a six game home win streak in Minges Coliseum and came at the worst time with a big crowd on hand...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}