Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 17:32:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Malovic Adds Immediate Help Along the ECU Offensive Line

Fkz8dhj0uhx69dktdvi0
East Carolina added another solid commitment from offensive lineman Bailey Malovic from Highland Community College.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

East Carolina continues to layer new commitment after commitment for the class of 2019. The latest comes from Bailey Malovic from Highland Community College in Kansas.The 6-7, 290 Malovic will be a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}