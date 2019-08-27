With the opening game of the 2019 football season coming on on Saturday, ECU head coach Mike Houston took the podium for his first game week press conference on Tuesday in Murphy Center.

“Exciting week this week. It’s finally game week here and certainly there has been, not only for us but for every program in the country, you point to this week for so long dating back to last winter - all spring and all summer, everything revolves around the beginning of the season,” said Houston.

“It’s an exciting time here in Greenville. The buzz around our program here locally, the city of Greenville and regionally in eastern North Carolina is something that is very motivating. I think it’s very encouraging to our players and certainly there is a buzz around our program this week."

Houston says he respects the job Coach Doeren has done building a very respectable program there at NC. State saying they have had some changes on the coaching staff and on the roster but he expects a very competitive contest on Saturday.

Coach Houston outlined some of the ingredients that will be necessary In order to be successful against N.C. State such as controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, doing things he feels ECU ought to do and avoiding penalties and big mistakes along with ball security, communication, being sound with their run fits, doing a good job in special teams phase and keeping Theyer Thomas bottled up in the return game.

Holton Ahlers will start at quarterback for ECU against 6-4 redshirt sophomore Matt McKay for the Wolfpack in what should be an interesting matchup of quarterbacks.

A pair of freshmen will start for ECU against the Wolfpack. Noah Henderson will make his first start at right tackle on offense while freshman Ja’quan McMillian will start at strong side cornerback on defense.

The first year ECU head coach hopes to have his team ready to play a sound brand of football on Saturday in Raleigh where this year's N.C. State game has been announced as a sellout.

Catch Coach Houston’s press conference from Murphy Center along with the comments of center Brandon Pena, defensive lineman Alex Turner and kicker Jake Verity as PirateIllustrated.com coverage of N.C. State week continues.

PI AUDIO: MIKE HOUSTON'S TUESDAY PRESS CONFERENCE

PI AUDIO: CENTER BRANDON PENA

PI AUDIO: DEFENSIVE LINEMAN ALEX TURNER & KICKER JAKE VERITY