Mitchell Headed to East Carolina
ECU continues to add to the 2020 class and the latest is one of the better running backs on the board in McDonough, Georgia’s Keaton Mitchell.The Pirates were among six schools who had offered so f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news