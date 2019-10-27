News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-27 17:03:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Mitchell Headed to East Carolina

Dynamic Georgia running back Keaton Mitchell has made his verbal commitment to East Carolina.
Dynamic Georgia running back Keaton Mitchell has made his verbal commitment to East Carolina.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

ECU continues to add to the 2020 class and the latest is one of the better running backs on the board in McDonough, Georgia’s Keaton Mitchell.The Pirates were among six schools who had offered so f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}