ECU enters the final week of the 2018 football season at 3-8 with N.C. State on the docket on Saturday in Carter-Finley Stadium and Scottie Montgomery's fate still in doubt.

After falling last Friday at Cincinnati 56-6 with quarterback Holton Ahlers playing banged up along with several others, one of the big questions coming into this week’s game is the overall injury situation heading into this weekend.

With third year ECU head coach Scottie Montgomery on the hot seat one thing that would help is picking up another big win over the Wolfpack. To do so will take a solid effort both offensively and on defense.

When asked if he has discussed his future with ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton or Dave Hart, Montgomery said, "If I have had any conversations, those are private."

Asked if he's done enough to continue next year, if he thinks he has the support of the Pirate Nation and if he's done enough to remain coach at ECU, Montgomery kept it simple.

"That's hard to say because I don't know every person in Pirate nation. I'm going to go and work as hard as I can this week to make sure that we have an opportunity to beat the N.C. State Wolfpack."

PirateIllustrated.com asked Montgomery directly if a win against N.C. State should be enough to keep his job at ECU.

“It’s not a point where I say we’ve done enough. Because if we had won nine games, that still would not have been enough for me. Personally, like I said when I first came here, we came here to win championships," Montgomery told PI, "We haven’t been able to do that for a lot of reasons and I’m one of the reasons. That’s the first level of it, accountability. But I do think that as you look into the whole of it, there are some things that all of us can do better and we will do better to make sure we have a better chance at not only winning this week, but into the future.”

Montgomery stated that he wants his team to play as tough as some of his more banged up players are doing. Make no mistake about it, it's week twelve and the Pirates come into this week banged up in a lot of areas from quarterback to center and all points in between.

Montgomery said Kingsley Ifedi is no longer in the quarterback room for the Pirates and he stated that he doesn't know if Ifedi will transfer out or not.

Then he delivered his key to the game against the Wolfpack this Saturday in Raleigh.

"We've really got to take care of the football in this game. That's the biggest key. If we can go to Raleigh and take care of the football we'll be fine," Montgomery said, "That's the number one key in this football game."

Catch Montgomery's complete press conference in it's entirety here on PirateIllustrated.com.

PI AUDIO: SCOTTIE MONTGOMERY N.C. STATE WEEK PRESS CONFERENCE