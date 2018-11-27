Montgomery's Team Puts in Solid Tuesday Practice on N.C. State Week
With the last game of the season just days away, ECU head coach Scottie Montgomery and his team put in a spirited two hour practice on Tuesday at Hight Field. The enthusiasm was noticeable for a te...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news