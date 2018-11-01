Ticker
football

Nate Harvey & Kendall Futrell Hope to Come Up Big Against Memphis

For defensive ends Kendall Futrell and Nate Harvey, picking up a win over Memphis this weekend in Greenville would be big.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
With just five games to go in the season, ECU is looking to find ways to pick up victories any way that they can.The Pirate defense has improved. It all starts up front and two of the better player...

