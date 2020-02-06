ECU got behind early, squandered possessions late, did not make enough overall shots and ultimately fell to UCF 68-64 in a winnable AAC contest Thursday night in Minges Coliseum..

Matt Milon tossed in 17 points to lead UCF(12-10/3-7 AAC) along with 14 points from Collin Smith and 13 more from Darin Green, Jr. The Knights got 25 points from their bench in the victory.

ECU(9-14/3-7 AAC) with 41 percent shooting from the floor and 6 of 19 from long range made life tough for a Pirate team that was led by Tristen Newton who did deliver a career high 23 points. Newton’s performance was the one bright spot offensively for the Pirates.

“When my shots go in, it’s like I feel good. My teammates found me in the right spots to give me open shots and that gave me driving lanes,” Newton told PirateIllustrated.com.

Meanwhile, Gardner has struggled a bit in the last two games early in the game and that has led to less than stellar end results, at least by his standards as the league’s leading scorer.

“It was on and off. This game was a bunch of runs and at the end we made our run too late and we couldn’t keep up at the end and ultimately they came out with the W,” said Gardner, “I’m never a selfish guy. I have great teammates. Tristen stepped up tonight. We have guys who can step up any night. It was Tristen’s night. He was feeling it, so he was getting the ball a lot and was working and operating, so when the ball came to me I just let the game come to me.”

UCF held Gardner to just 15 points after only six points in the first half. Afterward, a perturbed Joe Dooley depicted his team’s performance as subpar on this particular evening.

“Obviously I’m disappointed. We weren’t turned up like we need to be and UCF was in the beginning,” said Dooley, “Then we hit that stretch in the second half where we played about as poorly as we have in a while. They took full advantage. We got ourselves back in the game and then made some plays where we had some opportunities and didn’t take full advantage of them and that’s disappointing.”

“The most college games you can play in your life is 160 if you play every game and play in the national championship all four years. If you’re not motivated to play 31 times a year, you shouldn’t play. We played harder in practice for an hour and a half and we played up to our ability for about six minutes tonight which is disappointing.”

Even though the Pirates failed to make the most of their opportunities offensively and on defense late in the game, ECU had every chance to steal a win anyway. The thing that drew Dooley’s ire the most is when after two missed free throws from Milon, ECU failed to box him out and allowed him to get the rebound and burn vital seconds off the clock late in the game.

“I’ve done this for a while and that’s the first time I’ve seen a guy on the free throw line get an offensive rebound when they miss a free throw,” Dooley told PI, “We work on free throw block outs every day. I’ve never seen that and I hope I never see it again. That’s when you’ve got to learn how to win and make sure you do the little details because you’re down four (points) with the ball if you get that rebound. It’s not that complicated. There’s nobody on the line, just one guy get the shooter and three guys get the rebound. That’s very bothersome because that is something that has been very, very, very, VERY, emphasized."

“I think it was J.J. (Miles) and Bitumba (Baruti) were supposed to be pinching,” said Gardner, “I think he was worried about pinching too much and then realized the ball kicked out beside him and it was just a play that can’t happen at a time like this. We would have had some momentum because they were like giving us the game. It would have been big. We would have been down by four with thirty seconds and be able to run something, hopefully convert and be able to get a stop and be able to run something. It would have been big.”

"We took some steps back tonight. We’ve got to get it where it’s not A or Z but omewhere in the middle," Dooley stated.

UCF jumped out to a quick 9-0 early lead before a pair of Tristen Newton three-point jumpers gave ECU their first lead of the game at 12-9 with 12:31 in the half to cap a 12-0 Pirate run.

The two teams were tied at 18-18 before UCF took a 27-24 lead at halftime. The Pirates managed to score ten points in the lane despite missing eight shots in the paint in the first twenty minutes.

UCF’s lead quickly expanded to ten at 38-28 in the first three minutes of the second half on a Brandon Mahan baseline drive. Then steals from Miles and Jackson got ECU back within two at 40-38 in a 10-2 run with 13:12 to play before an 8-0 UCF run found the Knights back up by ten again at 48-38. Brandon Mahan’s long three-point bomb expanded the UCF lead to 17 at 60-43 with under six minutes to play.

But baskets from Baruti, Gardner and two Tristen Newton free throws cut the Knight lead to six with 1:20 to go. Then a Newton bomb from the top of the key trimmed the UCF lead to four at 66-62 with 39 seconds left. But a missed three-point attempt from Newton, ECU’s inability to block out Milan after the second of two missed free throw followed by an ECU foul allowed Ingram to put the game away on two free throws down the stretch.

The Pirates return to the court on Saturday when they travel to New Orleans to take on Tulane. Game time is set for 6 o'clock on ESPNU.

