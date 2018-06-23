Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-23 14:36:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Nishad Strother Grabs ECU Offer & MVP Hard Hat at Big Man Camp

Xkvoeainurjztdaixzyh
Havelock offensive lineman Nishad Strother took home the hard hat as offensive MVP at Saturday's ECU Big Man Camp.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Offensive lineman Nishad Strother out of Havelock is the latest to grab an ECU offer sheet after a standout performance at ECU’s Big Man Camp on Saturday.Strother took home the hard hat after being...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}