Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-03 08:51:36 -0500') }} football Edit

North Carolina Will Come in Hungry For a Win Next Saturday at ECU

Abkrvvkvtcdcqdofmeg9
UNC quarterback Nathan Elliot got a game of experience under his belt and settled down in the second half.
USA Today photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

When the two teams meet on Saturday, both UNC and ECU, who will host the contest in Greenville, will come in with an 0-1 record.North Carolina comes off a loss at California while ECU enters after ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}