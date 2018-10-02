Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-02 13:55:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Getting Down and Dirty With Temple a Big Key to Victory for ECU

Gijuh7vrles85jvqg8tq
ECU quarterback Reid Herring looks to make a statement this week when the Pirates take on Temple.
PirateIllustrated.com photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Some of Temple's best offense comes from their defense. That makes it imperative that ECU takes care of the football this Saturday and makes the most of their offensive opportunities.Scottie Montgo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}