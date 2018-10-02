Getting Down and Dirty With Temple a Big Key to Victory for ECU
Some of Temple's best offense comes from their defense. That makes it imperative that ECU takes care of the football this Saturday and makes the most of their offensive opportunities.Scottie Montgo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news