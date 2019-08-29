News More News
Offensive Preparation Heats Up as ECU Readies for Wolfpack

Veteran offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick breaks down some of the finer points of emphasis when ECU faces N.C. State. (PirateIllustrated.com photo)
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
When it's the first game of the season with a new system and a new staff, there is always some anxiety.ECU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick knows that feeling and his solution is simple."Yo...

