Offensive Tackle Matt Fries Grabs New Offer From East Carolina
ECU is always on the hunt for future offensive linemen and one of the better ones on the board this cycle is Matt Fries out of New Jersey.The Cranford High product tells PI that he grabbed his newe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news