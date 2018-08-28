Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-28 14:28:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Petersen Getting Offense Set For the Season Opener on Saturday

Cwiei3ebr4acbiz8qvpx
East Carolina offensive coordinator Tony Petersen is in fine tuning mode coming into Saturday's game with N.C. A&T.
PirateIllustrated.com photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

The Pirates hope to get their offense revved up from the outset of the season starting in game one against N.C. A&T.Some of that will be predicated on the ECU defense putting the offense in the bes...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}