PI Preview: ECU Opens Two Game Road Swing to Tulsa and Wichita
With the Pirates fresh off a 99-65 loss to (6)Houston, ECU prepares to hit the road for a two game AAC swing.The first will 4 o’clock Sunday contest where the Pirate matchup with Tulsa before headi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news