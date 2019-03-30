PI Spring Football Update: Saturday Scrimmage in Dowdy-Ficklen
Ten days into spring practice, the Pirates went through a two-hour workout in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium where they did a little bit of everything including some scrimmaging near the end of practice.ECU...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news