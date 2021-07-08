Pinson Valley RB Mike Sharpe Discusses His New ECU Offer
One of the better players in Alabama last season was running back Mike Sharpe from state champion Pinson Valley High in Pinson, Alabama.The Indians went 13-2 including 6-0 in 6-A Region Six play an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news