East Carolina continued their march to the first game with a two-hour workout at the Cliff Moore Practice Complex on Tuesday.

Third year ECU head coach Scottie Montgomery came away with a really good feeling about the way his Pirates practiced on and he talked about it afterward.

"The head kicked back up. We got a lot of humidity. We needed it after the last couple of days. I was concerned it got so cool when we were practicing that we wouldn't have the heat element. We had it and we look pretty sharp right now. The guys are on edge," Montgomery said.

"Of course as we move forward, I thought our quarterback play was really good from Reid today. He was really sharp. I thought our show teams had a of energy and a lot of passion. They're doing everything that we asked them to do to get our guys ready against A&T."

Montgomery says he liked the way his special teams are looking as well with just four days of preparation remaining before the season officially begins.

"I thought that was the best segment of extra point/field goal of the year. We needed to have that. That was something I wanted to see happen and it happened today."

As with any team coming into their first game of the season, there is still work yet to accomplish this week before Saturday night's season opener.

"There were a few things that we've got to clean up. There were a couple of mental errors on the offensive side of the field with a few little wrinkles that we had to put in for Saturday's game and we've got to get that cleaned up but outside of that, it was a great day."

Montgomery says safety Tim Irvin had a great practice on Tuesday and the defense picked up the intensity as a result.

He was also pleased with the play of backup quarterback Kingley Ifedi who continues to get better and better as camp has progressed. Ifedi has become increasingly sharp throwing the football this fall and that could pay dividends if he is called upon to run the offense behind Reid Herring who too is throwing the football well and making good decisions.

Montgomery says defensive end Chance Purvis, who has a torn ligament in his thumb, could return next week hopefully. Right now it is in a cast and he will sit out for game one.

Montgomery says defensive end Chance Purvis, who has a torn ligament in his thumb, could return next week hopefully. Right now it is in a cast and he will sit out for game one.

