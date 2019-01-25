Pirates Hope to Bounce Back at Home On Saturday Against USF
After playing four of the last six games on the road against the cream of the crop in the AAC, the Pirates return home to the comfortable confines of Minges Coliseum where ECU will play five of the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news