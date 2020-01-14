News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-14 14:20:26 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Pirates Prepare to Battle a Solid Tulsa Squad Wednesday Night

Veteran senior forward Martins Igbanu who is scoring right at ten points a game along with four rebounds for Tulsa.
Veteran senior forward Martins Igbanu who is scoring right at ten points a game along with four rebounds for Tulsa. (Getty Images)
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

It’s been a while since ECU had an opportunity to come away with three straight wins, not to mention the possibility of grabbing three straight victories in AAC play and at home in the comfortable ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}