Quan Proctor Recaps ECU Offer and Updates Recruitment
McIntosh County Academy outside linebacker Quan Proctor has caught the attention of East Carolina with a new offer.The 6-3, 196 Darien, Georgia product holds offers from Marshall, Western Kentucky,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news