 PirateIllustrated - RB Marquis Crosby Picks Up New Offer From East Carolina
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 23:00:25 -0500') }} football Edit

RB Marquis Crosby Picks Up New Offer From East Carolina

Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

Marquis Crosby out of Presbyterian Christian in Hattiesburg, Mississippi has picked up three division one offers to go along with one JUCO offer so far from Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Miss...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}