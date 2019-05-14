News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-14 14:48:10 -0500') }} football

Rivals 3-Star DB Anthony Jackson Excited About ECU Offer

Rock Hill defensive back Anthony Jackson, Jr. gets along well with ECU assistant De'Rail Sims and is excited to get the new offer.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
ECU has given out several new offers of late including an offer to defensive back Anthony Jackson, Jr. out of Rock Hill (SC) Rock Hill.The 6-1, 175 pound safety has built a good relationship with t...

