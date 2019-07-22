News More News
Rivals 3-Star QB Taji Hudson Goes In-Depth On His ECU Choice

Rivals 3-Star quarterback Taji Hudson out of Georgia made his commitment to East Carolina official on Monday.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Cedartown, Georgia pro style quarterback Taji Hudson says he kind of knew where he really wanted to attend college to play football over the last few days, but he waited until Monday to surprise hi...

