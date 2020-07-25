PirateIllustrated - Rivals.com AAC Roundtable: Best Coach in the Conference?

Representatives from Rivals.com's American Athletic Conference sites have teamed up for a week-long roundtable to discuss various topics regarding AAC football.

2019 was a great example of the coaching foundation in the American Athletic Conference. Six AAC teams made bowl appearances. Five of the teams in the conference won at least 10 games.

Give credit to a solid group of coaches in a conference that continues to get more attention -- and more respect -- each year. As we prepare for the upcoming 2020 season, the representatives from Rivals.com's AAC sites got together to speak about which coach stands above the rest in the conference.

In today's AAC Roundtable, the representatives ask the basic question: Who's the best coach in the conference?

Here are the following individuals who have agreed to participate for today's question (all names are in alphabetical order):

Kyle Gauss, assistant editor, OwlScoop.com (Temple)

Brandon Helwig, publisher, UCFSports.com (UCF)

Mike James, publisher, TheMidReport.com (Navy)

Mark Lindsay, publisher, PirateIllustrated.com (East Carolina)

Damon Sayles, managing editor, The HillTopics (SMU)

Isaac Simpson, beat writer, TigerSportReport.com (Memphis)

Guerry Smith, publisher, The Wave Report (Tulane)

Jason Stamm, managing editor, BearcatReport.com (Cincinnati)

QUESTION OF THE DAY: JULY 25

Who is the best coach in the AAC? And why?

GAUSS: I think it's Ken Niumatalolo. He's been at Navy for 14 years now and just continues to produce. Last season, he took a Swiss Army-knife player in Malcolm Perry and turned him into the conference's offensive player of the year. The Midshipmen might take a step back this year, but it also wouldn't surprise me if Niumatalolo pulled another rabbit out of his hat and turned a former unknown into the next Perry or Keenan Reynolds.

HELWIG: Without question, Navy's Ken Niumatalolo. He has the longevity and track record of success, perfecting a system that works for the academies. Some thought Navy might take a step back when they replaced a friendlier independent schedule with a full AAC slate, but they've stepped up to the challenge with a first-place West Division finish (solo or tie) in three of the five years they've been in the league.

Cincinnati's Luke Fickell and UCF's Josh Heupel are on the outside. To get in Niumatalolo territory, Fickell needs to win a championship, and Heupel needs to further step out of the shadow of Scott Frost. Though I feel Niumatalolo should be the pick here, I do believe Tulane's Willie Fritz isn't far behind. He doesn't get the national recognition he deserves, but what he's been able to build at an institution like Tulane is remarkable.