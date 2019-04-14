Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-14 13:00:53 -0500') }} football

Rivals 3-Star Defensive End Alvin Williams Grabs Offer & Talks ECU

Defensive end Alvin Williams (pictured right) has a long time recruiting relationship with ECU assistant coach Brandon Lynch dating back to ninth grade.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

With the spring game being played this past Saturday, ECU had a large number of recruits on campus including Rivals 3-Star defensive end Alvin Williams who came away with both a solid impression an...

