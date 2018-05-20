Ticker
football

Robert Harvey, Jr. Picks Up Three New Offers Including One to ECU

Robert Harvey, Jr. out of Edgewater High in Orlando finds his recruitment exploding of late with three new offers.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

In the last couple of days, ECU made a scholarship offer to Robert Harvey, Jr. out of Orlando, Florida. Harvey led 9-3 Edgewater High to the second week of 7-A playoff action this past season. The ...

