Robert Harvey, Jr. Picks Up Three New Offers Including One to ECU
In the last couple of days, ECU made a scholarship offer to Robert Harvey, Jr. out of Orlando, Florida. Harvey led 9-3 Edgewater High to the second week of 7-A playoff action this past season. The ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news