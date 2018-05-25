Running Back Shemar Thompson Goes In Depth on His ECU Pledge
East Carolina has been searching for another solid power back for the to go along with a speed back they have already landed for this year's recruiting class.On Friday that all came to fruition whe...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news