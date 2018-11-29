S.C. Speedster D.J. Chisolm Opts to Decommit From East Carolina
East Carolina lost their second verbal pledge of the day after the announcement of the firing of third year head coach Scottie Montgomery.
Versatile slot receiver and explosive return man D.J. Chisholm out of Moncks Corner, S.C. who said in July that he was 110% committed to ECU is now apparently 110% decommitted.
Chisholm out of Berkeley High ranked #1 in the top five receivers as seen by Palmetto Preps and was the fastest player in the ECU 2019 class with 4.25 forty speed. He is one of the state of South Carolina's best overall prospects and one of the most dynamic offensive players.
The 5-8, 165 pounder made his decision known on Twitter earlier Thursday afternoon.
Respect My Decision 💯 pic.twitter.com/h4b3RCPSow— Dj Chisolm (@DJ_Chisolm) November 29, 2018
The Pirates earlier in the day also lost West Charlotte High School wide receiver Devontez Walker who also decided to reopen his recruitment.
The 6-3, 175 pound. Walker, who talked with PI PREMIUM earlier today about his decision, holds offers from West Virginia, Liberty, Campbell and Western Carolina in addition to the Pirates. He is also receiving interest from UNC, Wake Forest, South Carolina and Kansas State.
The loss of Chisolm and Walker reduces ECU's class of 2019 from 22 to 20 heading into Friday.