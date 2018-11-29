East Carolina lost their second verbal pledge of the day after the announcement of the firing of third year head coach Scottie Montgomery.

Versatile slot receiver and explosive return man D.J. Chisholm out of Moncks Corner, S.C. who said in July that he was 110% committed to ECU is now apparently 110% decommitted.

Chisholm out of Berkeley High ranked #1 in the top five receivers as seen by Palmetto Preps and was the fastest player in the ECU 2019 class with 4.25 forty speed. He is one of the state of South Carolina's best overall prospects and one of the most dynamic offensive players.

The 5-8, 165 pounder made his decision known on Twitter earlier Thursday afternoon.