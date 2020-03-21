Sandlin Twin Towers Talk ECU and More After Receiving New Offer
ECU is looking to beef things up on their offensive line for the future and with that in mind, the Pirates doled out a pair of new offers to rising senior Tampa twin towers Jaden and Jordan Sandlin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news